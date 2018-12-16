Nova Scotia RCMP asking for public’s help after shots fired in Timberlea

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate a series of gunshots that were fired behind a building in Timberlea, N.S., on Friday.

Police say that they responded to a building on Trinity Way at approximately 9:15 p.m., following reports that suspects had fled the scene after shots were fired.

The Mounties say there were no injuries or property damage reported, but several casings were located and seized.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-826-3100 or to call Crime Stoppers.

