December 15, 2018 9:45 am
Updated: December 15, 2018 9:56 am

Police seek public’s help in finding missing Moncton man

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
David O'Connell was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

New Brunswick RCMP
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Moncton who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say 40-year-old David O’Connell was last seen near High Street. He was reported missing Friday.

O’Connell is described as a five-foot-eight, 165-pound man with a shaved head, clean-shaven face and several tattoos.

He was last seen wearing camo-patterned pants, a camo-patterned long-sleeve button up shirt, and a tan-coloured jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information on O’Connell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

