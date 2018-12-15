Police seek public’s help in finding missing Moncton man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Moncton who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say 40-year-old David O’Connell was last seen near High Street. He was reported missing Friday.

O’Connell is described as a five-foot-eight, 165-pound man with a shaved head, clean-shaven face and several tattoos.

He was last seen wearing camo-patterned pants, a camo-patterned long-sleeve button up shirt, and a tan-coloured jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information on O’Connell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.