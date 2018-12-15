December wildfire burning out of control near Cadomin in western Alberta

It’s not something you’d expect to hear in December, but a wildfire is burning out of control in the western Alberta foothills, south of Edson and Hinton.

Alberta Wildfire said the blaze broke out Friday afternoon in an area that has seen little snowfall so far this winter.

High winds of more than 100 km/h have fanned the flames.

A wind warning is in effect for the foothills, and Environment Canada said gusts of 100 to 120 km/h were expected overnight and into Saturday, before the winds are set to weaken early Saturday afternoon.

The province said the wind speed has made it impossible to determine the size of the fire, which is burning about 14 kilometres northeast of the hamlet of Cadomin.

Ground crews are on the scene alongside heavy equipment such as graders and dozers.

An Alberta Emergency Alert said the wildfire is burning approximately 10 kilometres south of Robb and is heading north by northeast.

Robb and Mercoal are the that could potentially be affected by the fire.

Wildfire Alert Updated Dec14 913PM Take necessary precautions. Yellowhead County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABfire #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) December 15, 2018

Kevin Hampton, owner of Bryan Hotel in Robb, said the area is home to about 300 people.

He spotted “pretty good smoke” around 3 p.m. Friday.

Hampton said the skies cleared in the evening after wind persisted all day.

He thought the smoke was coming from near the Coalspur Mine, about 10 kilometres to the south.

Stefan Felsing with Yellowhead County said peace officers are in the area to assist residents in case an evacuation is needed.

No evacuation alerts or orders had been issued as of 11 p.m. Friday.

Yellowhead County has also opened an emergency operations centre to coordinate its efforts, Felsing said.

Staff are in continuous contact with the province in case the situation changes, he added.