Vehicle collision and fire leads to charges for Kingston teens

Two Kingston teens have been charged for allegedly crashing and burning a stolen vehicle.

On Dec. 8 just after 5:30 p.m., officers from the Frontenac OPP responded to a vehicle on fire, which had collided at the intersection of Highway 15 and Leo Lake Road.

Police say they had received information saying that the people involved in the collision had left the scene. Two youth were located nearby by another OPP officer from the Leeds County detachment.

The two 14-year-old male youths from Kingston were arrested. The driver was charged with dangerous driving, possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

The other youth was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000

Both were released on bail but will return to a Kingston court in January 2019.