Tay Township deputy mayor Jim Crawford has died
The deputy mayor of Tay Township, Jim Crawford, has died, township officials say.
In a press release issued by the township Friday morning, Mayor Ted Walker announced Crawford’s passing.
“We are deeply saddened by the terrible news,” Walker said in the release. “On behalf of Council, staff, and Tay residents, I extend our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Jim’s family and the love of his life Lillian.”
Crawford was first elected as a member of council representing Ward 1 during the 2014 municipal election.
He was re-elected in October as deputy mayor and was sworn in on Dec. 6.
According to the township, the flags at the municipal office have been lowered to half-mast in tribute to Crawford’s service to the community.
