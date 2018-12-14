Vernon cannabis retailer worried about court ruling

A Vernon medical cannabis retailer says a B.C. court ruling could shut down the shops for several years.

Russ Stevenson of Herb’s Healing Centre says the Supreme Court sided with the City of Vancouver which has been trying to close dozens of unlicensed medical retailers.

Stevenson says a government review of the stores could take five years, meaning medical patients will only be able to buy products online.

He says he will keep his Vernon store open until he’s arrested, saying that’s the only way he can avoid being sued by his patients.