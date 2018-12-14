Lumby cannabis growing facility on hold

The Regional District has put the brakes on a proposal for a cannabis growing facility on Shafer Road in rural Lumby.

RDNO directors want the company, Green Amber, to conduct a hydrology study to determine the impact on the water system, and to hold a public information meeting.

The company is seeking agricultural land commission approval for a 100-thousand square foot facility, which nearby residents say should only be considered for industrial land.

The residents are concerned about water supply, traffic and crime.