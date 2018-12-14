Crime
December 14, 2018 11:07 am
Updated: December 14, 2018 11:10 am

Peterorough County OPP RIDE check seizes knives, drugs

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP seized drugs and prohibited weapons during a RIDE check in Selwyn Township on Thursday.

OPP / Twitter
Two people face drug and weapon charges following an OPP RIDE check in Selwyn Township on Thursday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 11 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Curve Lake Road, about 25 kilometres north of Peterborough. During the stop, officers located and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, Percocet, cash, cellphones and prohibited knives from inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Stratford Police find 6 pounds of pot during RIDE stop

Two occupants in the vehicle were arrested and charged.

Sean Peter Martin, 37, of Minden Hills Township, and Shelby Lorraine Elizabeth Montgomery, 27, of Trent Hills, Ont., were each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine); three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance (morphine, Percocet x2); two counts of occupant of a motor vehicle knowing of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 17, 2019.

