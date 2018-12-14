Highway 33 open after jackknifed semi blocks road south of Kelowna

Highway 33 was closed for about two hours following an incident with a transport on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the route, about five kilometres south of the Big White turnoff at around 8 p.m.

A semi had jackknifed and blocked the two lane highway southeast of Kelowna.

Conditions on the route are slushy and slippery.

A tow truck cleared the rig from the highway and the route was reopened just after 10 p.m.