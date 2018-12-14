Scott Thompson: Why is China bullying Canada instead of the U.S.?

Why is China threatening Canada instead of the United States?

Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei — and also the daughter of the company’s founder — was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. international extradition warrant while travelling between Mexico and China. She is wanted in the U.S. for allegedly avoiding sanctions by doing business with Iran.

Meng has been treated fairly through the transparency of the Canadian judicial system and has been granted bail while she awaits due process.

This, while two Canadians were scooped off the street in China, and no one has heard from them since.

READ MORE: ‘China will take revenge’ if Canada doesn’t free Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou: Global Times editor

After days in the dark, we now know that former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been detained in China. Yet unlike the CFO of Huawei, their health and fates are unknown.

China continues to threaten Canada with “far worse” and demands the CFO’s immediate release.

Why doesn’t China deal with the U.S., which issued the warrant, instead of bullying Canada and Canadians?

Does China expect Canada to disregard international law and a long, trusted relationship with the U.S.?

Are Chinese officials threatening a China scoop of Canadians if we don’t obey their orders?

READ MORE: Why China is trying to bully Canada (and not the U.S.) into releasing Huawei CFO

Tariffs, sanctions and diplomatic spankings are one thing, but to scoop Canadians off the street like dogs so no one knows their health or whereabouts is a different game, a dangerous game that has naively been ignored by Canadians in search of fortune — until now.

Not everyone plays by the same rules as nice Canadians.

It will be interesting to see where this leaves Huawei’s phone business in Canada moving forward.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​​​