Charges laid in homicide near Rocky Mountain House

RCMP officers in central Alberta have laid charges after an alleged assault with a weapon left a 25-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old man injured.

Emergency crews were called at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a “person in distress” on the Sunchild First Nation, located about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

READ MORE: RCMP make arrests in Sunchild homicide, reveal connection to O’Chiese First Nation standoff

Police said officers arrived with EMS to find 25-year-old Samantha Sharpe had died. Police did not say how she died or the extent of the man’s injuries.

RCMP said the suspect was found at a different location and arrested without any issues.

Police said the victims and the accused knew each other, and the alleged attack was an isolated incident. No other suspects were being sought, RCMP added.

An autopsy was done Thursday morning in Edmonton, and the medical examiner determined the manner of death was a homicide. The cause was not disclosed.

READ MORE: Dozens of charges laid after Rocky Mountain House RCMP bear sprayed, assaulted during arrest

Chelsey Lagrelle, 23, of Sunchild First Nation was charged with manslaughter in the death of Sharpe as well as assault with a weapon.

Lagrelle remains in custody and is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 19 in Rocky Mountain House.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit South, Red Deer Forensic Identification Section and Interview Assistance Team all helped with the investigation.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate shooting involving high-powered weapon on O’Chiese First Nation

Sunchild First Nation is located about 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton in the Alberta foothills.