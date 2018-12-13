Crime
December 13, 2018 4:24 pm

Off-duty paramedic faces new charges in Lake Ontario car crash death

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Halton police have laid additional charges, after a 27-year-old man was killed when a car crashed into Lake Ontario last month.

Halton Regional Police Service
A A

A Peel Region paramedic faces more charges in connection with a deadly motor vehicle crash in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police have alleged that 22-year-old Aaron Dobbs of Welland was behind the wheel when a car crashed into Lake Ontario near Edgemere Estate on Nov. 5.

READ MORE: Peel paramedic charged with impaired driving causing death granted bail

Shawn Harpur, 27, of Mississauga, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed.

In the wake of the tragedy, Dobbs was charged with impaired driving causing death.

READ MORE: Body recovered, man charged after car plunges into Lake Ontario near Oakville

Halton police say that after further investigation, investigators have added charges of dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

At the time of the tragedy, the Peel Region Paramedics Union described Dobbs as one of its new members.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aaron Dobbs
Crime
Halton Regional Police
Lake Ontario car crash
Lake Ontario death
Oakville
paramedic charged Lake Ontario car crash
Peel Paramedic
Shawn Harpur

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News