Off-duty paramedic faces new charges in Lake Ontario car crash death

A Peel Region paramedic faces more charges in connection with a deadly motor vehicle crash in Oakville.
Halton Regional Police have alleged that 22-year-old Aaron Dobbs of Welland was behind the wheel when a car crashed into Lake Ontario near Edgemere Estate on Nov. 5.
Shawn Harpur, 27, of Mississauga, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed.
In the wake of the tragedy, Dobbs was charged with impaired driving causing death.
Halton police say that after further investigation, investigators have added charges of dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
At the time of the tragedy, the Peel Region Paramedics Union described Dobbs as one of its new members.
