Man arrested in Penticton after unsuccessful stolen vehicle getaway attempt

An RCMP cruiser pinned a stolen vehicle against a fence in Penticton on Tuesday, and the driver is facing several charges, including assaulting police and flight from police.

According to police, a vehicle that was stolen in Kelowna was spotted in Penticton on Tuesday morning by a witness who knew the rightful owner. The witness, after noticing the vehicle at approximately 10 a.m., called 911 and reported seeing the vehicle on Braid Street.

Police officers from various departments then converged on Braid Street and conducted plainclothes surveillance.

According to police, though, as officers tried to block the vehicle and stop it from fleeing, the driver tried to ram his way out and drove into a fence. Officers had to jump out of the way, as the driver then reversed and smashed into another fence, narrowly missing another police vehicle and officer.

“Due to the extreme danger the driver was putting officers in, a police vehicle was used to push against the vehicle’s rear bumper, pinning it against a fence, preventing it from driving away,” said RCMP Cst. James Grandy. “While the driver was trying to accelerate forward, officers ran toward it and were able to break a window and remove the driver. After a short struggle with officers, the man was successfully taken into custody.”

Police say the accused, a 39-year-old man who frequents the North Okanagan, faces numerous charges of possessing stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and assaulting police.