Waterloo man arrested in connection to break-in, vehicle theft

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a break-in which occurred at a home near the Conestoga Mall.
Police said that a home on Redfox Road was broken into on Nov. 28. The suspect reportedly left with some personal items including credit cards, as well as a pickup truck which was parked in the driveway.
READ MORE: Police issue plea for help in finding missing Waterloo teen
The stolen credit cards were then subsequently used to make purchases at local stores, police said.
On Tuesday, police arrested a 36-year-old Waterloo man in connection with the case.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.