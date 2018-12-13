Waterloo man arrested in connection to break-in, vehicle theft

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a break-in which occurred at a home near the Conestoga Mall.

Police said that a home on Redfox Road was broken into on Nov. 28. The suspect reportedly left with some personal items including credit cards, as well as a pickup truck which was parked in the driveway.

READ MORE: Police issue plea for help in finding missing Waterloo teen

The stolen credit cards were then subsequently used to make purchases at local stores, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 36-year-old Waterloo man in connection with the case.