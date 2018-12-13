Silver Star opens backside
SilverStar Resort has enough snow to open the backside of its mountain.
Putnam Creek will open with the annual ‘ribbon drop” at 8:45 Saturday morning.
Operations Director Brad Baker says they will have an extra 40 runs ready to go, some of them Black Diamond runs with knee deep powder.
He says the Star has the highest snow base among Okanagan resorts at 124 cm.
