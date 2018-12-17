Nighttime podcast recap: An update to the Jesus sighting at Tim Hortons

On a past Nighttime Podcast episode ‘Tim Hortons, a Collection of Strange Events’, I shared several bizarre stories set in the popular coffee shop. In this update episode, we revisit the stranger-than-fiction story of Jesus Christ’s appearance at a Tim Hortons restaurant on Cape Breton Island. Our updates concern an alternative origin story of Jesus’ arrival to the building as well as the present status of the holy site. Links Original episode: https://www.nighttimepodcast.com/episodes/timhortons Contact Website: https://www.nighttimepodcast.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/NightTimePod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NightTimePod Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nighttimepod Email: NightTimePodcast@gmail.com Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/nighttimepodcast

The views, information and opinions expressed during Nighttime Podcast are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Nighttime Podcast and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Nighttime Podcast. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

