Nighttime podcast recap: An update to the Jesus sighting at Tim Hortons
On a past Nighttime Podcast episode ‘Tim Hortons, a Collection of Strange Events’, I shared several bizarre stories set in the popular coffee shop.
In this update episode, we revisit the stranger-than-fiction story of Jesus Christ’s appearance at a Tim Hortons restaurant on Cape Breton Island.
Our updates concern an alternative origin story of Jesus’ arrival to the building as well as the present status of the holy site.
