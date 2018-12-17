Blogs
December 17, 2018 10:14 am
Updated: December 17, 2018 11:27 am

Nighttime podcast recap: An update to the Jesus sighting at Tim Hortons

By

A Jesus sighting at Tim Hortons Bras d'Or, Cape Breton.

Joe Marsh
On a past Nighttime Podcast episode ‘Tim Hortons, a Collection of Strange Events’, I shared several bizarre stories set in the popular coffee shop.

In this update episode, we revisit the stranger-than-fiction story of Jesus Christ’s appearance at a Tim Hortons restaurant on Cape Breton Island.

Our updates concern an alternative origin story of Jesus’ arrival to the building as well as the present status of the holy site.

Links

Original episode: https://www.nighttimepodcast.com/episodes/timhortons

