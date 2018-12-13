Canada
December 13, 2018 7:11 am

Body found in Mexico could match missing Laval woman






According to the Sûreté du Québec, a body has been found in Mexico that could match that of missing Laval woman Christine St-Onge.

Mexican media outlets are reporting the body was found near the Los Cabos hotel where missing Laval woman Christine St-Onge was staying with a male friend.

Authorities say her male travel companion returned to Quebec alone on Dec. 5.

The next day that man was found in an apparent suicide.

