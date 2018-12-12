Man arrested after allegedly pulling knife on liquor store employee in Yarmouth

A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a liquor store employee with a knife in Yarmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened at the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. store on Starrs Road around 6:45 p.m.

Police believe a man left the store with a case of beer he didn’t pay for. After being confronted, police say he pulled out a knife and lunged at an employee.

Police say the suspect ran away but was located and arrested a short time later.

He’s scheduled to appear in Yarmouth court on Wednesday.