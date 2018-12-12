Refrigerant gas leak at Wolfville, N.S. business sends 4 firefighters to hospital

Four firefighters were taken to hospital after responding to a refrigerant gas leak at a Wolfville, N.S., business Tuesday night.

Employees at Cuts Meat Market noticed a haze in the building just before 8 p.m. and called the fire department.

“It was determined it was a refrigerant gas leak from one of their refrigerator units,” said Wolfville Fire Chief Todd Crowell.

Crowell says the business and attached apartment were evacuated.

Four of the firefighters, who were the first to respond, were taken to hospital as a precaution. They were assessed and released that same evening.

Crowell says exposure to the refrigerant gas can cause shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea. Someone who comes into contact with it can get frostbite.

In total, about 25 firefighters from the Wolfville Fire Department were on scene. The Kings County Hazmat team responded as well.

“We also had a refrigerator tech on site and he stopped the leak and we turned the building over to him and the owners,” Crowell said.

He says the incident was over by 11:15 p.m.