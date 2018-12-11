Heroin found in stolen car at Winnipeg police checkstop

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Festive Season Checkstop Program made an early Tuesday discovery that led to the arrest of a Winnipeg woman and a teenage girl.

The checkstop, near Main Street and Assiniboine Avenue, discovered a stolen vehicle with stolen licence plates attached to it.

Police say the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s licence, and the passenger was found in violation of a court-ordered condition.

A further search of the pair turned up around $250 in heroin and three more stolen licence plates.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Balmoral Street on Monday after the owner had left it running with the keys inside. Police say the additional licence plates were also stolen from vehicles at some point on Monday.

Lorette Lynn Sumner, 25, faces charges of heroin possession, five counts of possessing property obtained by crime, driving without a licence, and unauthorized driving by the holder of an ignition-interlock restricted licence.

A 17-year-old girl was charged with five counts of possessing property obtained by crime and with failing to comply with conditions.

Both were detained in custody.

