Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla
It promises to be a white-knuckle drive on the Coquihalla today.
That’s because Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning from Hope to Merritt where upwards of 25 cm is expected.
It attributes the warning to an intense Pacific frontal system moving through the area before the snow tapers off tonight.
Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.
