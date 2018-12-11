Weather
December 11, 2018 11:23 am
Updated: December 11, 2018 11:26 am

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla

By Video Journalist  Global News
Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (elevation: 1210 metres)

DriveBC
It promises to be a white-knuckle drive on the Coquihalla today.

That’s because Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning from Hope to Merritt where upwards of 25 cm is expected.

It attributes the warning to an intense Pacific frontal system moving through the area before the snow tapers off tonight.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

