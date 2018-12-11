Man charged in connection with thefts from vehicles in Bradford

A man has been charged in connection with alleged thefts from vehicles in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Nov. 29, officers received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area.

Police say on Dec. 1, officers received another report of a theft in the Holland Street West and Professor Day Drive area. Officers say the victim discovered the theft had occurred after noticing bank transactions the victim did not make.

According to police, on Friday, following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Bradford.

Officers say they discovered property that had been reported stolen from the two thefts.

A 20-year-old man from Bradford was arrested and charged with two counts of theft, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of fraud. The suspect was released and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).