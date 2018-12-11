Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Bradford

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Bradford, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday at around 10 p.m., officers found a damaged vehicle at the Bradford Community Centre on Simcoe Road.

Police say they spoke to the driver and detected the smell of alcohol and signs of impairment.

According to police, the vehicle entered the parking lot driving at a “high rate of speed” and allegedly struck a parked vehicle, causing it to slide and hit another car.

Police say both of the parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Officers say the man was arrested and transported to the South Division where testing resulted in readings of more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

According to police, 22-year-old Albert Heide from Aylmer has been charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Officers say Heide’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.