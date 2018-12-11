Laval woman missing in Mexico, travel partner dead

The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public’s help in locating Christine St-Onge, a Laval woman who did not return home from Mexico last week.

Authorities say the 41-year-old was travelling with a male friend who came home alone on Dec. 5.

That man was found dead the next day in an apparent suicide.

Family members fear for her safety.

St-Onge is five feet four inches tall, 122 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The RCMP and Mexican authorities are aiding in the search.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the SQ’s center for criminal information at 1 800-659-4264.

