Okanagan weather: More snow on the way

A wintry blast started the second week of December with snow coating the valley bottom across much of the Central and North Okanagan.

Despite the snow on the ground, temperatures in Kelowna rose above freezing by mid-morning before climbing another degree or so further for an afternoon high under mostly cloudy skies.

A few clear breaks are possible Monday evening, allowing conditions to cool a few degrees below freezing before snow slides back in overnight with a few more centimetres possible by morning.

Get ready for another slippery morning commute Tuesday morning with more fresh snow and temperatures just below the freezing mark to start the day.

Nine degrees below zero is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill in the morning, so be sure to bundle up when heading out the door.

Winds will be pretty breezy during the day, up to sustained speeds of 30 km/h and gusts potentially pushing over 50 km/h at times.

Snow will ease in the morning, but then a wave of rain is likely to end the day as the region warms above freezing by a few degrees for an afternoon high.

There is a chance of a few showers early and late Wednesday, but in between some sunny breaks may be seen, particularly in the morning before the next wave of clouds rolls in.

Much of the leftover valley snow will likely have melted by afternoon as an afternoon high possibly getting up to 5 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers will be the order of the subsequent 3 days and right into next week for that matter.

Daytime highs will climb up into the 3 to 5 degree range with morning lows around the freezing mark from Thursday right through into the week before Christmas.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.