Saskatoon weather outlook: big warm-up on the way

A big warm-up on the way for the second week of December!

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

-25 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the second week of December in Saskatoon as temperatures fell back to -18 C.

Clouds rolled in during the morning, which helped warm us up to -6 heading into the noon hour.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the remainder of the day with an afternoon high hopping up a few degrees further during the day.

Monday night

Clouds linger Monday night into early Tuesday morning with a chance of a few flurries overnight as we cool back toward minus double digits.

Tuesday

-16 is around what it’ll feel like Tuesday morning under a mix of sun and cloud and the chance of a few fog patches to start the day.

Mostly sunny skies will kick in during the day along with a breezy southerly wind that will help mix down some mild air and warm us up to around -3 C or so for an afternoon high.

Wednesday-Friday

Clouds roll back in on Wednesday along a cold front that could kick up some light snow during the day before some sunshine Thursday mornings gets replaced by another wave of clouds.

A mix of sun and cloud will finish off the second week of December on Friday with afternoon highs likely just shy of the freezing mark for the rest of the week with gusty winds at times.

Weekend outlook

Mild air will stick around for the weekend ahead as an upper ridge builds back in, keeping skies partly-to-mostly sunny with daytime highs just below freezing.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 10 was taken by John Sargan in Saskatoon:

