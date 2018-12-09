Mayberry Art Gallery in Winnipeg opens $4 million holiday exhibition

Mayberry Fine Art has opened their annual holiday art exhibition on Dec. 9, entitled “Seasons.”

This year’s edition boasts 100 pieces of art, worth a total of approximately $4 million.

The exhibit features historical pieces from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including numerous Canadian paintings.

WATCH: Unique exhibit highlights childhood memories

Mayberry’s focus this year is on the diversity of the art on display, both in visual and financial terms.

“Whenever you come to a show like this you can see artwork like a Jean-Paul Riopelle, which is over half a million dollars, and you can see art that is is $1,100 to $1,200,” explained Bill Mayberry, the gallery’s president.

READ MORE: Million-dollar donation made to WAG’s Inuit Art Centre

The gallery also includes the work of local artists Andrew Valko, Peter McConville and Don Proch.

This year’s collection can also be viewed online at Mayberry Fine Art’s website.