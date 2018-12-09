Lifestyle
Mayberry Art Gallery in Winnipeg opens $4 million holiday exhibition

People browsing around at Mayberry Fine Art's opening day of their annual holiday gallery.

Mike Arsenault / Global News
Mayberry Fine Art has opened their annual holiday art exhibition on Dec. 9, entitled “Seasons.”

One of the pieces available at this year\’s Mayberry Fine Art holiday gallery.

Mike Arsenault / Global News

This year’s edition boasts 100 pieces of art, worth a total of approximately $4 million.

The exhibit features historical pieces from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including numerous Canadian paintings.

Mayberry’s focus this year is on the diversity of the art on display, both in visual and financial terms.

“Whenever you come to a show like this you can see artwork like a Jean-Paul Riopelle, which is over half a million dollars, and you can see art that is is $1,100 to $1,200,” explained Bill Mayberry, the gallery’s president.

The gallery also includes the work of local artists Andrew Valko, Peter McConville and Don Proch.

This year’s collection can also be viewed online at Mayberry Fine Art’s website.
