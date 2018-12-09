Collision on Pembina Highway sends 5 to hospital

A collision near the intersection of Pembina Highway and Ducharme Avenue in Winnipeg sent five young people to hospital on Friday just after noon.

Police say all five were travelling southbound in a white, four-door sedan.

Four of the people injured in the collision, including the driver, were transported to a nearby hospital and have since been treated and released.

The fifth individual was transported in critical condition, but their status has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say a second vehicle, described as a black, two-door sedan, may have been travelling with the white sedan, and it later stopped at the scene of the crash.

Investigators are currently trying to determine whether speed played a role in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the collision to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.