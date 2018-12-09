Sports
Lazar scores twice, including overtime winner, as Heat top Moose 3-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

Curtis Lazar scored in overtime and in regulation as the Stockton Heat edged the Manitoba Moose 3-2 in American Hockey League action Saturday.

Kerby Rychel also found the back of the net for the Heat (12-12-1), who are 5-5 in their last ten games.

C.J. Suess and Alexis D’Aoust supplied the offence for the Moose (11-12-2), the AHL affiliate for the Winnipeg Jets.

Mikhail Berdin stopped 43 shots in a losing cause. Jon Gillies made 27 saves for the victory.

The Heat were 2 for 5 on the power play. The Moose went 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

