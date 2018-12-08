6 people facing charges after 2-month meth trafficking investigation in Nova Scotia

Six people in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are facing drug trafficking charges following a two-month police investigation.

Police say Mounties in Annapolis and Kings counties searched three homes on Thursday and seized two ounces of cocaine and approximately 200 methamphetamine pills.

The following people are facing charges in connection with the raid:

Joshua Leslie Vroom, 33, and Madeline Leigh Kiley, 21, both of Bloomington, have each been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unauthorized possession of firearms and two counts of unsafe storage of firearms.

Max B. Trask, 23, of Middleton, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Jemini Christian Hayward, 24, of Middleton, has been charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Travis Edward Tremblay, 47, of Wilmot, has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of trafficking benzodiazepine. He also faces two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Justin Lawrence Mader, 37, of Margaretsville, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

All six have been released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.