Woman charged with impaired driving in Wasaga Beach: OPP

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after police received a report of a suspicious person in Wasaga Beach.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday just before 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious person in a light blue sedan in the Beck Street and Main Street area.

Police say when officers located the vehicle, they spoke to the driver and determined she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Officers say she was arrested and transported to the detachment for processing.

Police say 56-year-old Fiona Kerr from Wasaga Beach has been charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, failing or refusing to provide a sample, assaulting a peace officer and adult mischief.

According to police, she is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Jan. 8.