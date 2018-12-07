Peterborough police seeking missing 13-year-old boy

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Sean Vanschalkwyk, 13, was last seen at approximately 4:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Hilliard Street in Peterborough.

MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old Sean Vanschalkwyk last seen at approximately 4:15 a.m. on December 7, 2018 in the area of Hilliard Street in #Ptbo. If you have information please call us at 705-876-1122. pic.twitter.com/6klDAAZ4kA — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) December 7, 2018

He is described as 5-foot-1, approximately 110 pounds with short blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, tan boots and black Adidas pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.