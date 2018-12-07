Teen charged with impaired driving after fleeing crash in Lindsay: police

A man was charged with impaired driving after allegedly fleeing a crash in Lindsay on Thursday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say that around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, an individual on Logie Street observed a truck colliding with a lamppost after the driver had allegedly been operating the vehicle in an aggressive manner. The witness reported the incident to police.

“The truck sustained significant damage, but the driver fled from the area without notifying police of the collision,” police stated.

Police located the vehicle travelling on Mary Street and stopped it. Officers said the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Sebastian Miller, 18, of Prescott, Ont., was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and several Highway Traffic Act offences, the details of which police did not provide.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 10, 2019.