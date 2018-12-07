Traffic
1 person critically injured after crash involving 3 transport trucks in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries following crash involving three transport trucks in Brampton.

Police said they received a call just before 6 a.m. Friday at Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50.

Authorities said two other drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

