1 person critically injured after crash involving 3 transport trucks in Brampton
A A
Peel Regional Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries following crash involving three transport trucks in Brampton.
Police said they received a call just before 6 a.m. Friday at Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50.
Authorities said two other drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.