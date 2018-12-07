1 person critically injured after crash involving 3 transport trucks in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries following crash involving three transport trucks in Brampton.

Police said they received a call just before 6 a.m. Friday at Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50.

Authorities said two other drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

Update: 3 drivers taken to local hospitals. 2 drivers with non-life threatening injuries, 1 driver with life threatening injuries. Major Collision Bureau attending the scene. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 7, 2018

Currently, 1 patient in critical condition being actively resuscitated and transported. All other injuries on scene are minor. ^js — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) December 7, 2018

#PRPMVC at the intersection of Cottrelle Blvd and Hwy 50 in #Brampton. One person in life threatening condition. Road closures in effect: Hwy 50 from Bellchase to Ebenezer and on Cottrelle Blvd from Huntington to Clarkway. Please use alternate routes. Call received at 5:57am. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 7, 2018

PRP onscene for serious MVC in the area of Highway 50 and Cottrelle Bv Brampton. Update on injuries will be forthcoming. Traffic disruption to the area.

Duty Insp enroute. P180459434 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 7, 2018