Lock your car to help have a happy holiday: Regina Police

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 the Regina Police Service received 80 reports of theft from vehicles. With holiday shopping season in full swing, this has police encouraging residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables in an attempt to discourage thieves.

Police are concerned that a number of these reports include the theft of garage door openers. The police statement goes on to say that if a thief enters a garage with a stolen garage door opener the thief may also have access to your home. This also upgrades the situation to a break and enter. Police are also encouraging drivers to take garage door openers with them when they leave their vehicle.

Other items reported stolen from vehicles include laptops, wallets, gym bags, tools and other miscellaneous valuables.

Residents are encouraged to call police at 306-777-6500 if they see suspicious activity in their neighbourhood or 9-1-1 if they see a crime in progress or emergency.