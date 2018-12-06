Saskatchewan government remembers the 14 lives lost at Montreal’s Ecolé Polytechnique in 1989

The Saskatchewan government is remembering the deaths of 14 female engineering student’s at Montreal’s Ecolé Polytechnique in 1989 who were killed because they were women.

Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in Canada.

“December 6 provides us with a day to remember the women who have lost their lives through violence, or who face violence in their lives today,” said the Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Tina Beaudry-Mellor.

“It is crucial that we as a province work together to prevent violence against women and girls in our communities.”

All part of the White Ribbon campaign launched in 1991, MLAs wore a white ribbon during legislature on Thursday – showing their support to end and prevent violence against girls and women.

The Saskatchewan government has developed new programs and policies responding to the Domestic Violence Death Review to help support those dealing with gender-based violence.

The programs include the launch of the Legal Information and Advice for Survivors of Sexual Violence (Listen Project), the implementation of a new policy with the Saskatchewan Police Commission regarding the conduct of investigations into incidents of intimate partner violence, and interpersonal violence awareness training for conservation officers and highway patrol officers.

The province recently introduced the Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act (Clare’s Law) and expanded the Status of Women Office to oversee the implementation of the Domestic Violence Death Review recommendations.