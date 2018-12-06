Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic air surges in to end the week

Clouds clear, causing conditions to cool right down to finish the first week of December.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Low clouds and lingering light snow into early Thursday morning was the city’s saving grace, keeping conditions milder than anticipated in the morning.

-12 was where the mercury started the day with wind chills around -20 before warming up to -10 into the noon hour as light snow continued.

Snow and clouds will slide out of the area during the afternoon with a daytime high making it into minus single digits.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear conditions moving in Thursday night will allow temperatures to actually drop down toward the -20s Thursday night with a risk of frostbite.

Friday

-29 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill Friday morning under mostly sunny skies to start the day, which means exposed skin could freeze in minutes as you’re heading out, so be sure to bundle up!

Sunshine will continue right into the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high a degree or so into minus single digits with wind chills making it feel like the minus teens all day.

Weekend

An upper ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend, keeping skies sunny and helping warm things back up.

Daytime highs will spring into mid-minus single digits, which is around seasonal for this time of year, but the lack of clouds at night will allow the mercury to dive back into the mid-minus teens in the morning.

Work Week Outlook

A few more clouds filter through for the second week of December, helping moderate temperatures back above seasonal, closer to the freezing mark during the day as a breezy southerly wind kicks in.

