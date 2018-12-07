Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of December 8

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

While your December calendar quickly fills up with shopping and entertaining, make sure you pencil in some time to give to others — it could give you the boost you need to make it through the festive season.

1. Christmas Oratorio

The sights and sounds of the season are everywhere — but have you ever enjoyed the sounds of Christmas back in the 1600s?

This weekend is your chance to experience Winnipeg’s premier Baroque choir, Canzona as they tour southern Manitoba playing Bach’s Christmas Oratorio.

The orchestra uses replicas of instruments that would have actually been used at the time Bach wrote the piece — how neat is that?!

Perhaps the only thing more impressive than these instruments are the musicians who play them. Some of North America’s most celebrated period instrumentalists will be taking to the stage in Winnipeg, Gretna and Steinbach over the next few days.

Kathleen Allan, Artistic Director of Canzona said that even if you’re not familiar with the Baroque music, it’s an expressive style that the audience will truly enjoy.

“It’s about little details and how they fit together to make these extraordinary musical pictures.”

The shows also feature Tracy Dahl as one of the guest soloists who has performed in big name opera houses including the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala in Milan and the San Fransisco Opera.

The full concert schedule and ticket information can be found on the Canzona website.

2. Walking in a Winter Wonderland

Where else would you find a real live Winter Wonderland than in Winterpeg?! This is year 19 for Canad Inns Winter Wonderland at Red River Exhibition Park and it could be the BEST year yet.

From 6 to 10 p.m. every night (except for Christmas Day) you can take the magical 2.5 km drive and enjoy over a million lights.

The light strands themselves make up over 30 km — which is the distance from Winnipeg to Selkirk!

There’s also free horse-drawn sleigh rides, a skating rink and a concession stand with hot chocolate, mini donuts, cotton candy and more.

And if that’s not cool enough — the event also gives back to two different community charities: KidSport Manitoba and the Red River Exhibition Foundation.

Advance tickets are $15 and are available at Red River Co-op Gas and Grocery stores, or Circle K.

Tickets are also available at the gate for $20.

Winter Wonderland runs until Sat. Jan. 5.

3. Kindness & compassion during Christmas

It can be pretty easy to get swept up in our ever growing to-do lists during the holidays so I always make a point of physically penciling in my dayplanner “day to donate”.

I head to my nearest dollar store and pick up a bunch of socks, mini hygiene products, chocolates and candies and drop it all off at an organization like the Main Street Project.

They are an awesome group of people right here in Winnipeg who work to provide shelter, services and essential items to people who are in a tough situation — many of their clients are dealing with homelessness, mental health issues or addictions.

Right now MSP is gathering up enough items to put together 250 gift packages for people to open on Christmas Day.

Cindy Titus, Fund Development Coordinator, said they’re looking for everyday items like socks, underwear and hygiene products, as well as special treats like chocolates or playing cards.

“Taking the time to offer them a little something extra during the holiday season I think is a special experience for them and for our staff as well.”

If you want to help cheer up a fellow Winnipegger this year by helping the Main Street Project, you can visit their website for full details on what they’re looking for and how you can donate.

Have a great weekend everyone!