Blaine Parkin named City of Barrie’s new general manager

The city of Barrie has a new general manager.

According to a news release issued by the city on Thursday, Blaine Parkin has joined Barrie as the new general manager of infrastructure and growth management, effective Jan. 16.

“This is a key leadership role within the municipality and we are pleased to have Blaine join our Executive Management Team,” Barrie’s chief administrative officer, Michael Prowse, said in the release.

“Blaine’s extensive experience as well as his strengths as a leader and collaborator will be an asset to Barrie as we begin to enter our next phase of incredible growth.”

According to the release, prior to joining the city, Parkin worked as the chief administrative officer of the town of New Tecumseth.

Before becoming New Tecumseth’s CAO, Parkin was the deputy chief administrative officer and general manager of infrastructure and development at the town.

However, Parkin is no stranger to Barrie. Before leaving to work for the town of New Tecumseth, he worked for the city for 10 years in various roles including director of corporate asset management, director of strategic services and economic development, manager of policy and development, and policy and program engineer.

The city says in his new role, Parkin will lead a multifaceted division that includes planning and building services, engineering, environmental services and roads, parks and fleet.