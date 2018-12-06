George Vadeboncoeur returns as Wasaga Beach CAO

Wasaga Beach has announced George Vadeboncoeur will be returning as the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO).

A press release issued by Wasaga Beach says town council appointed Vadeboncoeur to the position on Thursday.

This news comes just a day after the town of Wasaga Beach announced the interim CAO, Gerry Marshall, was no longer with the municipality.

Vadeboncoeur was the town’s CAO until he retired in August, after working for the municipality for nearly 13 years.

Vadeboncoeur’s retirement prompted Marshall to step down from his posts as both mayor of Penetanguishene and warden of Simcoe County to take the interim postion, which he held until this week.

According to the release, Vadeboncoeur is “delighted” to be returning to Wasaga Beach.

“Together we had accomplished so much as an organization and look forward to the exciting task ahead,” he said in the release. “I am particularly pleased about being able to work with the dedicated staff at the Town of Wasaga Beach.”

Wasaga Beach mayor, Nina Bifolchi, says she is happy to welcome Vadeboncoeur back to the town.

“We are pleased to have George once again be a part of our team,” Bifolchi said in the release. “George is an experienced public servant that understands the needs of our municipality and community. He will provide important leadership at the staff level, as well as support to the newly elected council.”