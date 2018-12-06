Second person dies from weekend collision in Selwyn Township: OPP

OPP say a second person has died following Saturday’s collision in Selwyn Township.

Around 4 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a collision between a sedan and SUV on Selwyn Road between the 11th and 12th lines of Selwyn.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Leona Matthews, 66, of Selwyn Township.

OPP say the driver of the sedan was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre while the SUV driver was taken to a local hospital.

On Thursday, OPP said the driver of the sedan died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Donald Matthews, 83, of Selwyn Township.

Police say their investigation to date reveals that the SUV was travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line to avoid the northbound sedan which entered the southbound lane.

“The sedan corrected itself and re-entered the northbound lane resulting in a collision with the sport utility vehicle,” police stated.