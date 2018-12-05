Cam Talbot back in goal as Edmonton Oilers face Blues

Cam Talbot will be looking to snap a personal six-game losing streak Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the St. Louis Blues.

It’ll be just Talbot’s second start in eight games since Ken Hitchcock took over as head coach.

“I just think he’s good and Koski’s good. They compete like heck at practice,” Hitchcock said. “Cam reminds me a lot of Brian Elliott. He’s just such a competitive guy. He never quits on any puck, and he’s a battler.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers come up dry in Dallas

Talbot hasn’t won a game since the Oilers beat Chicago 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 28.

“I feel like during this stretch, I haven’t been letting in weak ones, but I haven’t been making that big save that I need to come up with,” said Talbot, who has 99 wins with the Oilers.

Drake Caggiula will miss the game with a hand injury. Connor McDavid will be back in action after sitting out Monday’s game in Dallas with an illness.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid scores beauty as Edmonton Oilers win third straight

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Chiasson – McDavid – Draisaitl

Khaira – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

P. Russell – Spooner – Rattie

Lucic – Brodziak – Kassian

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Gravel – Benning

Talbot

The Oilers and Blues are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.