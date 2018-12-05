Inquest date set into 2 workplace-related deaths in Hamilton

An inquest will begin next Tuesday in Hamilton, that will examine a pair of workplace-related deaths.

Jeremy Huber, 39, died on Sept. 4, 2015.

Eugene Llewellyn, 54, died on July 15, 2016.

Both men died in hospital of their injuries after getting hurt while working at separate construction sites.

The inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act. It is expected to last four days, hear from 11 witnesses and it will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two men.

The coroner’s jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.