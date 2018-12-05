Wasaga Beach interim CAO steps down

The town of Wasaga Beach’s interim chief administrative officer (CAO), Gerry Marshall, is no longer with the municipality.

According to a news release issued by the town on Wednesday, Marshall has officially left Wasaga Beach.

Marshall joined the town as interim CAO in August, after stepping down from his posts as both mayor of Penetanguishene and warden of Simcoe County.

Marshall replaced Wasaga Beach’s longtime CAO, George Vadeboncoeur, who retired after working nearly 13 years for the municipality.

“Gerry joined us at the town towards the end of the last term of council when our long-term chief administrator retired. On behalf of all council members and staff, I want to express our appreciation to Gerry for helping us out,” Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in the release.

“Gerry provided our organization with steady leadership during the municipal election period and in the weeks afterwards leading up to the swearing in of our new council.”

According to the release, the newly sworn-in Wasaga Beach council will meet on Thursday to consider how they should proceed with filling the chief administrative officer position.