December 5, 2018 12:54 pm
Updated: December 5, 2018 1:54 pm

Three people charged in Regina gun call

Regina Police has charged three people over a firearms offence in Regina on Dec. 4

Police have charged three people over a firearms offence in Regina on Dec. 4

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street on Tuesday morning for a report of a weapons offence after receiving information a woman had been robbed and threatened with a firearm.

Police arrived and arrested nine people. One had an injury and was treated in hospital before being released back into police custody.

Officers said two firearms, knives, machetes, ammunition, as well some of the belongings from the robbery victim, were found during a search of the house.

Dean Straightnose, 21, of Kamsack, Alvin Walter Musqua, 33, of Regina and a 16-year-old girl are facing a slew of charges including uttering threats and possession of meth.

