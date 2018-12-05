Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 wind chills return

-20 degree temperatures and -30 wind chills wrap up the first week of December.

Fall 2018

Meteorological fall consists of the months of September, October and November

Temperatures trended a whopping 2.1 degrees cooler than normal with most of that from daytime highs that were almost 3 degrees below average, which is quite significant when averaging 91 days of data.

Thanks to a wetter than normal September and November, precipitation ended up coming in at 90 per cent of normal despite less than half of the average precipitation recorded in October.

Very dry conditions were recorded in the province’s north, where Key Lake saw its second driest fall ever.

Parts of northern and eastern Saskatchewan experienced one of the coldest falls on record, with La Ronge, Meadow Lake and Key Lake all seeing the second coldest and Prince Albert and Yorkton recording the third coldest.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Light snow fell for the first half of the day in Saskatoon as temperatures sat around -8 with wind chills as cool as -19 during the morning hours.

Light snow reported in Saskatoon all day so far, but it's now beginning to ease

A gusty northerly wind ushered in arctic air during the afternoon, causing conditions to cool into minus double digits with wind chills pushing into the -20s as snow tapers off during the day.

Wednesday night

Skies start to clear out Wednesday night as the mercury dives down toward the -20s overnight with wind chills making it feel close to -30.

Thursday

-29 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning under partly-to-mostly sunny skies, which means exposed skin could freeze in minutes as you’re heading out to start the day, so be sure to bundle up!

A few clouds filtering through midday will begin to clear out of the area in the afternoon, bringing back clear skies and sunshine as we warm up to a high around -11 degrees with wind chills in the -20s all day.

Friday

Pure blue skies and sunshine will wrap up the week as the mercury dips back into the -20s again Friday morning with wind chills around -30 in the morning.

The first work week of December will finish on a slightly milder note than the previous day with a daytime high making it into minus single digits.

Weekend outlook

An upper ridge of heat starts pushing in milder air this weekend with daytime highs springing up into mid-minus single digits under a sunny Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 5 was taken in Saskatoon by John Sargan:

