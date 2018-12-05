OPP seek driver after collision in Bracebridge

Police are seeking to identify a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a collision in Bracebridge.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Wednesday, just after 8 a.m., officers received a report of a collision on Highway 11 south of Cedar Lane.

Police say a pickup truck towing three snowmobiles crashed into the ditch. Officers say the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot.

According to police, officers, the OPP canine unit and the central region emergency response team searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-645-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).