Head-on collision in Annapolis County claims woman’s life

A 70-year-old woman has died following a head-on collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Highway 1 in Brickton, N.S., happened just after 2:30 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck heading west collided head on with a small car that had veered across the centre line of the road.

The woman from Lawrencetown was seriously injured and flown to hospital in Halifax, where she was pronounced dead.

She was the only person in the vehicle, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck and her two small children sustained minor injuries.

The section of Highway 1 between Exits 18 and 19 was closed until 10:30 p.m. and has since reopened.