The Great Global News Morning Calgary Christmas Tree Challenge

“If you ain’t first, you’re last.” – Will Ferrell as ‘Ricky Bobby,’ in ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ (2006)

It is in the spirit of the Christmas season and good old friendly competition that the team at Global News Morning Calgary will be holding a Christmas tree decoration challenge.

Which tree do you think is the best one?

Team “a” – Leslie Horton and Matthew Conrod’s tree

Team “b” – Dallas Flexhaug and Jordan Witzel’s tree

Feel free to vote for your favourite tree in the poll below. The winning tree will be revealed on Friday on Global News Morning Calgary.

READ MORE: How to donate to Global Calgary’s 2018 Morning of Giving