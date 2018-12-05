Canada
December 5, 2018 9:08 am
Updated: December 5, 2018 9:36 am

The Great Global News Morning Calgary Christmas Tree Challenge

By Online journalist  Global News

Which tree should win? Vote in our poll at globalnews.ca/calgary

A A

“If you ain’t first, you’re last.” – Will Ferrell as ‘Ricky Bobby,’ in ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ (2006)

It is in the spirit of the Christmas season and good old friendly competition that the team at Global News Morning Calgary will be holding a Christmas tree decoration challenge.

Which tree do you think is the best one?

 

Team “a” – Leslie Horton and Matthew Conrod’s tree

Leslie Horton and Matthew Conrod’s tree!

Global News

 

Team “b” – Dallas Flexhaug and Jordan Witzel’s tree

Dallas Flexhaug and Jordan Witzel’s tree!

Global News

Feel free to vote for your favourite tree in the poll below. The winning tree will be revealed on Friday on Global News Morning Calgary.

READ MORE: How to donate to Global Calgary’s 2018 Morning of Giving

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas
Christmas Tree
christmas tree challenge calgary
Christmas Trees
Global Calgary
Global News Morning Calgary
global news morning christmas tree challenge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News