December 4, 2018 5:10 pm
December 4, 2018

Transport truck driver charged in collision with school bus near Guelph

No students were on the bus at the time.

Wellington County OPP say a 44-year-old man has been charged after a crash between a school bus and a transport truck north of Guelph.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Highway 89 and Wellington Road 16.

Police said the truck rear-ended the bus that was slowing down to make a turn.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt, but OPP said he’s been charged with careless driving.

A stretch of Wellington Road 16 was closed for most of the morning, but it has since reopened.

Global News