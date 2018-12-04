Transport truck driver charged in collision with school bus near Guelph

Wellington County OPP say a 44-year-old man has been charged after a crash between a school bus and a transport truck north of Guelph.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Highway 89 and Wellington Road 16.

READ MORE: Man airlifted with severe burns after explosion near Guelph

Police said the truck rear-ended the bus that was slowing down to make a turn.

No students were on the bus.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt, but OPP said he’s been charged with careless driving.

A stretch of Wellington Road 16 was closed for most of the morning, but it has since reopened.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: Wellington Rd 16 between Wellington Rd 15 & #Hwy89 #Conn: Roadway reopened. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) December 4, 2018