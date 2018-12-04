Transport truck driver charged in collision with school bus near Guelph

Wellington County OPP say a 44-year-old man has been charged after a crash between a school bus and a transport truck north of Guelph.
It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Highway 89 and Wellington Road 16.
Police said the truck rear-ended the bus that was slowing down to make a turn.
No students were on the bus.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The truck driver was not hurt, but OPP said he’s been charged with careless driving.
A stretch of Wellington Road 16 was closed for most of the morning, but it has since reopened.
